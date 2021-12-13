12/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After a stormy Saturday, we’re starting the week on the calm and mild side. Clear skies overnight will make for some of the best meteor shower viewing in years, as the Geminids peak in the eastern sky. More storms -- some strong -- are possible Thursday along with gusty winds, but not before we warm to near-record highs in the mid-60s once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.