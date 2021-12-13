Traffic
12/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Geminids peak tonight; storms return Thursday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a stormy Saturday, we’re starting the week on the calm and mild side. Clear skies overnight will make for some of the best meteor shower viewing in years, as the Geminids peak in the eastern sky. More storms -- some strong -- are possible Thursday along with gusty winds, but not before we warm to near-record highs in the mid-60s once again.

