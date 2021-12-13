Traffic
14-year-old victim dies after being shot in South Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 14-year-old victim of a South Toledo shooting on Saturday has died from his injuries.

Toledo Police said Damontre Mills died Sunday at the hospital. Toledo Public Schools officials confirmed Mills was an eighth-grader at Arlington Elementary. Grief counselors are on hand at the school today.

Police responded to a shooting at Arlington and Byrne on Saturday. They found Mills inside a vehicle that had crashed, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers determined he was shot and then crashed.

Mills was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released any information on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

It’s Toledo’s 68th murder of the year, breaking the single-year high of 61 that was set last year. Toledo had 38 homicides in 2019.

EDIT: An original report from Toledo Police listed the date of the shooting as September. The story has been corrected to reflect the proper information.

