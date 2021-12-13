Traffic
Bond set for man accused of shooting 6th grader

Tyler Williams
Tyler Williams(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a sixth-grader last summer had his bond set during a hearing on Monday.

A judge set bond for Tyler Williams at $1 million. He will be back in court on Tuesday.

Williams is accused of shooting 11-year-old Nathan Sumner at the corner of Austin and Elm in August.

Sumner’s 14-year-old brother was critically injured in the shooting.

TPD officers alleged that video and forensic evidence shows that Williams shot the boys.

