Bond set for man accused of shooting 6th grader
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a sixth-grader last summer had his bond set during a hearing on Monday.
A judge set bond for Tyler Williams at $1 million. He will be back in court on Tuesday.
Williams is accused of shooting 11-year-old Nathan Sumner at the corner of Austin and Elm in August.
Sumner’s 14-year-old brother was critically injured in the shooting.
TPD officers alleged that video and forensic evidence shows that Williams shot the boys.
