Bond set for man accused of shooting 6th grader

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing a sixth-grader last summer had his bond set during a hearing on Monday.

A judge set bond for Tyler Williams at $1 million. He will be back in court on Tuesday.

Williams is accused of shooting 11-year-old Nathan Sumner at the corner of Austin and Elm in August.

Sumner’s 14-year-old brother was critically injured in the shooting.

TPD officers alleged that video and forensic evidence shows that Williams shot the boys.

