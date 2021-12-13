Traffic
December 13th Weather Forecast

Mild & Sunny To Start The Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today and Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. There is a chance for some fog and light rain on Wednesday with a high nearing a record in the low 60s. A record high is expected on Thursday with a high in the low to middle 60s. Showers and storms are likely and a few strong storms with damaging winds are also possible. Friday through the weekend will cool down close to normal. There is a chance for some light rain (and maybe a melting snowflake) on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

