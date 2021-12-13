Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family is raising concern about how and why police entered their home full of kids. Now, officers walk 13abc through the incident and what they must do when encountering someone who may be carrying a gun.

According to police, a unit was on Manhattan on Dec. 3 when they were flagged down by a passing driver. He told officers that a group of juveniles was pointing guns at people on Rock Court. The TPD unit proceeded down Rock Court and saw five Black males at the corner of Rock Court and Manhattan. The police report says the youths saw the unit approaching, causing them to take off running.

One youth was observed running with his hands in his coat pockets the entire time, and another was seen holding the front of his pants at the waist while running, “indicating that they were both hiding something concealed while running from this unit.”

“While two of the juveniles were running, they were reaching into their waistband, reaching into their pockets which would sometimes indicate someone might have a firearm,” said Toledo Police Department spokesman Officer Andrew Dlugosielski.

The group ran into a house in the 3400 block of Rock Court. The front door did not shut all the way because the deadbolt had been thrown. An officer opened the front door while one of the people inside was seen recording the officers from just inside the door on the landing to the upstairs. They could also hear several other people running around the house and talking.

The first unit on scene did not enter the house, instead waiting for other units to arrive. When officers entered the house, they saw one suspect running upstairs, with one officer giving chase.

The 17-year-old youth who went upstairs was brought back downstairs in handcuffs, while a second 16-year-old youth was told to lay on his stomach and place his hand behind his back. When he refused to put his hands behind his back, an officer forced his arms back and placed him in handcuffs, according to the report.

With officers on scene and some entering the home, the mother of several of the kids arrived and started questioning what’s happening.

“You see they’re illegally in my home. They had no reason to stop in my home. They don’t have a search warrant, they’re not allowed in here. They have no search warrant to be in my home. None whatsoever. I did not give police officers permission to be in my home. Please, everybody, get out of my house,” the mother can be heard saying in a video posted to Facebook.

Those officers did not have a search warrant at the time but Toledo police say they were within their rights to enter the home especially because this officer eventually saw one of the kids he was originally chasing head back upstairs.

“As long as I haven’t lost sight of you and I know you have run into that house then I can still continue chasing after you. It’s called hot pursuit,” said Dlugosielski.

Both juveniles were taken to the county juvenile justice center after police found there were warrants out for their arrest, the report said. It did not indicate what the arrest warrants were for.

Officers drew guns on the juveniles inside the home and told 13abc that it was because officer safety is paramount.

The police report does not list any weapons found inside the home or on any persons inside. It says live rounds of ammunition was found in plain view in the home.

Seven other people were in the home at the time of the incident. Police brought them into the living room while officers cleared the house. TPD then wrote a search warrant for the property.

“It’s unfortunate that those kids had to be caught up in that. This might be their only interaction with the police and it’s them running into their house with guns drawn. They’re too young. They’re not going to understand what’s going on at the moment. I can’t think of an officer alive who it doesn’t break their hearts to go into a house and have to do that,” said Dlugosielski.

Warrants were issued for the 16 and 17-year-olds, as well as a 12-year-old at the home.

One other thing noted from the Facebook videos and Toledo police body camera video was the profanity from police. The I-Team asked about Toledo police about that.

“It’s another difficult thing. You’re chasing after people who possibly have guns in an ever-changing, ever-fluid situation. We don’t like to use profanity, but I can definitely see in the spur of the moment how people do get caught up in something like that,” said Dlugosielski

The family involved did not want to speak about this incident yet. They have retained a lawyer are expected to address this publicly next week.

