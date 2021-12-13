Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fmr. Fire Chief Byrd to become Toledo’s new Safety Director

Toledo, Ohio Skyline
Toledo, Ohio Skyline(WTVG)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo has a new Safety Director Team. Retired Fire Chief Brian Byrd will take the top spot and Angel Tucker is the new Deputy Safety Director.

The team says they bring the best possible combination to the office.

Byrd spent his years leading the Toledo Fire Department and Tucker has spent several years in law enforcement most recently on the Oregon Police Department.

Both agree one of the top priorities will be hiring more police officers. Tucker says “A city the size of Toledo law enforcement should be somewhere between 750 and 800 We’re in the 600′S, so at most places when you take one-third of their workforce away, you’re not going to get the desired results so that’s one thing we can do is increase our staffing especially in that area of law enforcement.”

Byrd agrees to add that “Police across the country are having a terrible time recruiting for their positions. And some of that is because of the perceptions of law enforcement across the country. And I think we can have a positive impact on that because we understand both sides of that. Angel, he understands both worlds.”

Byrd takes office in February and Tucker will take his new post in January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot in Toledo on Arlington and Byrne.
One person shot late Saturday in Toledo
Damontre Mills
14-year-old victim dies after being shot in South Toledo
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening
No one was hurt while an EF1 tornado was on the ground in Hardin County.
Tornado confirmed early Saturday morning in Hardin County
Ohio health officials on Saturday confirmed they have detected the first two cases of the...
Ohio reports first cases of Omicron variant

Latest News

The organization needs help after two years without an in-person fundraiser
The Healing Barn
The rescue has not been able to host a fundraiser in more than two years
Wood County horse and donkey rescue in need of help
Toledo's New Safety Director Team - clipped version
Pastor Heather Boone, 45, winner of USA Today's Humankind Person of the Year.
Monroe pastor named USA Today’s Person of the Year