Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has issued a notice to Michigan’s insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to advise insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for Michigan’s upcoming $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced all drivers would receive the $400 refunds as a result of the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund.

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I am pleased with how quickly the plan was developed and appreciate the clear guidance provided both to insurers and consumers. The bulletin and website lay out the timeline and requirements so that insurers understand that they must process the refunds as quickly as possible, and Michiganders know when and how they will get the surplus money they are owed.”

The MCCA refunds were made possible by the cost-saving and fraud prevention provisions of the historic, bipartisan auto insurance reform signed into law by Gov. Whitmer in 2019. The refund plan will result in $400 refunds sent to policyholders for each vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021. The remaining funds will be transferred by the MCCA to insurers by March 9, and the new DIFS bulletin instructs insurers to issue refunds via check or ACH deposit to consumers as swiftly as possible, but in no event no later than May 9, 2022.

“The Governor directed DIFS to take an active role in ensuring that refunds would be issued expeditiously to Michiganders who have paid into the fund for decades,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “The DIFS bulletin ensures that consumers are protected and imposes a May 9, 2022 deadline for issuing refunds to all eligible drivers. Our goal is to make sure that this money makes it to the pockets of Michiganders as quickly and securely as possible.”

The consumer FAQ webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and tells consumers what they can do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.

More information about the auto insurance reform law, including the amnesty period that allows uninsured drivers to get penalty-free auto insurance if they apply for coverage prior to January 1, 2022, can be found HERE.

