CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new text campaign from the Salvation Army is focusing on helping those affected by the deadly tornadoes that hit several states.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

