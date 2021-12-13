How to send help to Kentucky tornado victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People in six states are just beginning the process of cleaning up after those devastating tornadoes late Friday. What they need right now the most: manpower, money, and blood.

You can send monetary donations in a number of ways, including through the American Red Cross (by texting “tornado” to 90999 to send a $10 donation) and the Salvation Army. 13abc’s parent company, Gray Television, is also collecting money for victims through an effort called Heal the Heartland.

As for blood donations, leaders with the American Red Cross tell 13abc that they are asking anyone who can donate blood, to do it as soon as possible. We’re already in the midst of a blood shortage across the country. Now, with blood drives impossible in those areas hit by severe weather, and with countless people injured, the need is dire. You donate at the donation center on Executive Parkway, you just need to make an appointment.

Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc that they sent a member of their Special Operations Bureau to Kentucky with the Ohio Task Force One team. We’ll find out more about what that person will be doing in the coming days. The Red Cross is also looking to send a team south, but Rachel Hepner-Zawodny says right now is a very tricky time to do that, as the deployment would last two weeks. So, volunteers would be out of the state through Christmas.

We’ll keep you updated in the coming days on those local efforts of sending manpower down to areas devastated. In the meantime, you’re encouraged to send monetary or blood donations as you can.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.