Monroe pastor named USA Today’s Person of the Year

MONROE, Mich., (WTVG) - A Monroe pastor was nationally recognized for her work in the community, being named USA Today’s Best of Humankind Awards Person of the Year.

Heather Boone, 45, is the pastor of Oaks of Righteousness Church in Monroe. Boone was selected out of 650 nominees for the award, which honors everyday people who showcase the highest level of kindness, compassion and perseverance in 2021.

Through a public nomination process, Humankind received hundreds of stories from the public and the finalists in 11 categories received more than 70,000 votes, according to USA Today.

“It’s still surreal,” said Boone. “I know what I do and why I do it. I’ve been called by God, but to have the whole country recognize you - that’s amazing.”

Boone opened the church in Monroe 9 years ago and then soon added a homeless shelter. Boone and her husband made the decision to also live in the homeless shelter as a way to save money.

“We had this crazy idea, my husband and I, that we were going to open a homeless shelter,” explained Boone. “We decided to make it a year round shelter, and we moved in and stayed there for two years.”

Her fundraising efforts to buy an old church paid off. Through community donations, she raised $350,000 to help expander her mission, which soon included a food pantry, soup kitchen, free medical center, free daycare, clothes closet, and non-profit grocery store.

“I saw many issues going on and we really got hit hard with the heroin epidemic,” said Boone. “We are like a gateway between Toledo and Detroit, and we have a lot of homelessness.”

Before the pandemic, Boone said the homeless shelter housed 500 people in a year.

She plans to continue expanding to include tiny houses, a barber shop and beauty shop that will offer makeovers to homeless members of the community.

“What we are hoping it that other communities will rally together and do the same kind of thing,” Boone said. “The world would be a better place and we could make such a difference.”

As USA Today’s Humankind Person of the Year, Boone will receive $1,000 to help further her cause.

