Pickup truck slams into ODOT vehicles on highway(video)

By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - ODOT released a video of an accident on I-271 around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Workers were picking up litter on the side of the highway when a Ford F-250 slammed into their vehicles on the side of the highway.

Luckily the workers were inside their vehicle at the time of the crash, but one suffered a head injury and several others were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the pick-up truck was also injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

