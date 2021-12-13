Traffic
Woman taken at gunpoint to ATM, forced to withdraw money by alleged robber

Preston Sproles, 40, or Toledo, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Preston Sproles, 40, or Toledo, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint, Monday.

Preston Sproles, 40, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities allege that on December 2, Sproles brandished a pistol and demanded the victim drive to an ATM on the 500 block of N. Detroit. Once there, the victim withdrew $120 and gave it to Sproles.

