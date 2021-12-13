Woman taken at gunpoint to ATM, forced to withdraw money by alleged robber

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint, Monday.

Preston Sproles, 40, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities allege that on December 2, Sproles brandished a pistol and demanded the victim drive to an ATM on the 500 block of N. Detroit. Once there, the victim withdrew $120 and gave it to Sproles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.