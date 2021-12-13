Wood County horse and donkey rescue in need of help

MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County rescue that helps horses and donkeys that have been abandoned or abused needs help. Many charities were especially hard-hit by the pandemic because they weren’t able to hold in-person fundraisers. The Healing Barn is one of them, but the organization is coming up with creative ways to keep the doors open in this season of giving.

The rescue is caring for nearly a dozen horses in need right now. But that hasn’t been easy, because the rescue has not been able to host an in-person fundraiser in more than two years.

“With prices of hay, grain, sawdust, and all the essentials going up, it makes it difficult to make ends meet at times,” says manager Corri Mayo. “However, we are so grateful for all the people who have helped us during these challenging times.”

When the COVID-19 crisis started, The Healing Barn didn’t stop taking horses in. Lark is one of four horses that arrived during the pandemic. At first, he wasn’t expected to survive, but he is thriving today. The other three horses have been adopted.

“It is very gratifying to help these horses,” says founder Nancy Swigart. “The animals that you help give back ten-fold.”

A lot of the horses and donkeys that have come to The Healing Barn are underweight and often dealing with a number of serious medical issues. Corri says many of them find forever homes, and others live out their days here.

“It’s always hard when they come in, and you see the situation they have been living in,” says Swigart. “At the same time, you have excitement in your heart because you know the transformation they’ll go through and get better and do well.”

Nancy says the animals here know they’ve been helped and often repay the kindness that has been given to them. “The magic of a horse is hard to describe. When you hug a horse or a donkey you feel their energy go right through you. Even the ones that have been abused give back. It is amazing to be part of their world.”

There are a lot of ways you can help The Healing Barn continue its work. You can donate money or volunteer your time. This weekend there’s a special event at Wyldewood Tack Shop. You can stop by the store from 1-4 on Saturday afternoon. It’s located at 8128 Secor Road in Lambertville. There will be music and door prizes, along with information about the rescue. Wyldewood will also be making a donation to the Healing Barn.

