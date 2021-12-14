Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
12/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Warmer/wetter next two days; weekend cooldown
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s another mild day in the 50s, but the next two days will see rain returning (scattered both days). Wednesday’s high may top 60F, with a slightly warmer push ahead of Thursday’s front -- and more wind to come, past 40mph by daybreak! Things calm down and cool down Friday, with a rain/snow mix possible Saturday.

