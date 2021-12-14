Traffic
Backlog of positive COVID cases to be added to daily counts this week

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A backlog of positive COVID-19 tests dating back to March will be reflected in the daily reporting on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week.

The exact number of cases will be reflected in a disclaimer on the dashboard each day.

The backlog of approximately 7,699 positive cases was caused by manual reporting errors at two laboratories. It includes both new cases and updated information for cases that were previously recorded.

The positive COVID-19 test results are from a period of March 7 through December 3.

This reporting issue has been resolved, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

