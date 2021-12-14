BG business owner gives back in a tasty way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A graduate of Bowling Green State University is a great example of the power of paying it forward. He made a delicious donation to help some students in the middle of exam week, and his generosity was much appreciated.

DeAnte Shivers and his cooking creations have a big following around BG and beyond. And he comes by his love of food honestly.

“Cooking is what I do. It is something I have been in love with since I was 8 or 9 years old. It takes me back to all the time I spent in the kitchen with my mother. I grew my passion for cooking from helping her out.”

DeAnte owns TriggaMeals. He served up 100 free hot meals at Jerome Library Tuesday.

“I remember having to pull all-nighters at the library. All the food places were shut down late at night, and I’d think where do I eat now? I love being able to do this because I was in their shoes not that long ago.”

DeAnte graduated from BGSU in 2017. He started his business before he graduated. He studied to be a sports broadcaster, but kept getting pulled back to his love of cooking.

The students he served at the library Tuesday loved the food and the message behind it. Aleeya Jones appreciated the gift..

“I think it is very generous to go out of his way to help other people. I hear he does it a lot in the community, and it is so very much appreciated.”

DeAnte’s mother died while he was still in college. His brother Darryl was also a chef. Darryl died unexpectedly earlier this year.

“I am determined to make my business bigger, and bring jobs to the community. I also want to help my family. I have a 3-year-old nephew my brother left behind. I want to make sure he has what we didn’t have growing up. It’s bigger than me right now.”

DeAnte hopes his act of kindness helps set the table for a new generation of chefs and people who give back. “My parents always told me when you get in a position to help others, do it. I used to be that hungry student. Now I need to be a reflection of my parents and their teachings and help others. I am going to keep doing just that.”

If you’d like to sample DeAnte’s cooking, you can order TriggaMeals in person at Ziggy’s on East Wooster in BG. You can also go through his social media accounts.

The meals are available Monday-Thursday, but usually sell out quickly. He is looking at several expansion options right now including a food truck and expanded hours of service.

