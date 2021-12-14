Continuing COVID complications bring Glass City Beer Festival to a close

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers for the Glass City Beer Festival announced they’ll no longer be holding the event Tuesday, citing lingering problems created by the COVID pandemic.

The event was first held 15 years ago, and was able to hold their 13th annual iteration in late February 2020, just before the coronavirus took off, leading to lockdowns.

They planned to take up the event again in June 2021, but canceled it in April, because re-opening measures had not yet been announced.

“We are very proud to have created the first craft beer tasting event in our area and of the money we raised for two worthy nonprofit organizations: The Northwest Ohio Hemophilia Foundation and Courageous Community Services,” organizers wrote on their Facebook page. “We appreciate each one of our volunteers and attendees over the past decade and a half. Your generosity truly amazed and inspired us every year.”

