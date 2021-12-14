Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Continuing COVID complications bring Glass City Beer Festival to a close

SWIRCA BrewFest announces new date for summer 2020
(tcw-wfie)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers for the Glass City Beer Festival announced they’ll no longer be holding the event Tuesday, citing lingering problems created by the COVID pandemic.

The event was first held 15 years ago, and was able to hold their 13th annual iteration in late February 2020, just before the coronavirus took off, leading to lockdowns.

They planned to take up the event again in June 2021, but canceled it in April, because re-opening measures had not yet been announced.

“We are very proud to have created the first craft beer tasting event in our area and of the money we raised for two worthy nonprofit organizations: The Northwest Ohio Hemophilia Foundation and Courageous Community Services,” organizers wrote on their Facebook page. “We appreciate each one of our volunteers and attendees over the past decade and a half. Your generosity truly amazed and inspired us every year.”

Important Announcement: After 15 years of operation and the lingering complications of the Covid pandemic, we have...

Posted by Glass City Beer Festival on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

