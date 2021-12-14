Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dave White Chevy hosting food drive on Thursday

Dave White Chevrolet is hosting a food drive on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Dave White Chevrolet is hosting a food drive on Thursday, Dec. 16.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank is hosting a food drive from noon until 4 p.m. on Thursday at Dave White Chevy on Monroe St.

13abc is a partner in the food drive.

“The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank has been fulfilling a vital mission of making sure no one in Northwest Ohio goes hungry,” said Dave White Jr., president of Dave White Jr. Chevrolet. “We are happy to be able to help them continue their work.”

For those people who can’t make it to the food drive on Thursday, the food bank is also partnering with Sautter’s Food Markets, allowing people to donate $20 for bags pre-packaged with $25 worth of food at the Sylvania store on Main St.

The prepackaged bags will be available at the Sylvania location until Dec. 31.

Items the Toledo Northwestern Food Bank needs are canned chicken and beans, peanut butter, dried beans, nuts, meat stews, powdered and evaporated milk, cereals, granola, rice, oats, pasta, macaroni and cheese, whole wheat crackers, popcorn, canned light fruit and vegetables, jelly, jams, 100% juice, soup, broth, applesauce, shampoo, toothpaste, baby and feminine items.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damontre Mills
14-year-old victim dies after being shot in South Toledo
Preston Sproles, 40, or Toledo, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Woman taken at gunpoint to ATM, forced to withdraw money by alleged robber
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home
Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home
One shot in Toledo on Arlington and Byrne.
One person shot late Saturday in Toledo

Latest News

One of the various displays throughout NW Ohio.
Get in the spirit with our Light up the Holidays
Finds in the 419: Toledo Police Museum
Finds in the 419: Toledo Police Museum
Finds in the 419: Toledo Police Museum
Finds in the 419: Toledo Police Museum
Jaylen Pryor and Damontre Mills, both 14-years-old, killed withingthree weeks of each other.
Two 14-year-old killed by gun violence in the last three weeks in Toledo