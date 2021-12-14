Dave White Chevy hosting food drive on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank is hosting a food drive from noon until 4 p.m. on Thursday at Dave White Chevy on Monroe St.

13abc is a partner in the food drive.

“The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank has been fulfilling a vital mission of making sure no one in Northwest Ohio goes hungry,” said Dave White Jr., president of Dave White Jr. Chevrolet. “We are happy to be able to help them continue their work.”

For those people who can’t make it to the food drive on Thursday, the food bank is also partnering with Sautter’s Food Markets, allowing people to donate $20 for bags pre-packaged with $25 worth of food at the Sylvania store on Main St.

The prepackaged bags will be available at the Sylvania location until Dec. 31.

Items the Toledo Northwestern Food Bank needs are canned chicken and beans, peanut butter, dried beans, nuts, meat stews, powdered and evaporated milk, cereals, granola, rice, oats, pasta, macaroni and cheese, whole wheat crackers, popcorn, canned light fruit and vegetables, jelly, jams, 100% juice, soup, broth, applesauce, shampoo, toothpaste, baby and feminine items.

