December 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with a high in the low 50s. Rain is likely after 4am tonight through Wednesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be around 60. A record high in the low 60s is possible on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are likely mid-day on Thursday. There is a chance of light rain and snow on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be cooler Friday through early next week with highs in the middle 30s to the middle 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.