Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

December 14th Weather Forecast

Near Record Highs Wed & Thu
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with a high in the low 50s. Rain is likely after 4am tonight through Wednesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be around 60. A record high in the low 60s is possible on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are likely mid-day on Thursday. There is a chance of light rain and snow on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be cooler Friday through early next week with highs in the middle 30s to the middle 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damontre Mills
14-year-old victim dies after being shot in South Toledo
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Preston Sproles, 40, or Toledo, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Woman taken at gunpoint to ATM, forced to withdraw money by alleged robber
Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home
Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home
One shot in Toledo on Arlington and Byrne.
One person shot late Saturday in Toledo

Latest News

December 14th Weather Forecast
December 14th Weather Forecast
12/13/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/13/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/13/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/13/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/13/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/13/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast