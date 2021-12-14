First ever all-female referee squad makes City League history

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday night’s girls basketball game between Bowsher and Start was one for the books, but not because of the score. It was because of the refs.

“Well, we’ve refed together for years. I mean, we’ve been together a long time. Over 25 years, we’ve been together. We just haven’t been in the City League,” explained Tracy Lindsey, who knows her way around a basketball court.

Lindsey, Amie Rowe, and Marilyn DeWalt officiated together tonight for the first time in Toledo’s City League. It also marks the first time an all-female ref squad has called a game in the league.

“I enjoyed the kids and coming up, growing up with them, basically. Now I feel kind of old cause I’ve been in it for so long,” laughed Rowe.

“Just having a good game, seeing some good ball playing out there, style play, and working together. New school is always a good thing for officials to come into,” added DeWalt.

The women are remaining humble about the milestone, but say they hope tonight’s game makes an impression, inspiring young women in the crowd as well as paving the way for more all-female ref squads in the City League.

“We want to bring in more women officials and, you know, hopefully we can do that by being out there and letting them see that hey, it is fun. You can be out here having a great time, making new friends, and just having a great time on the court,” said Lindsey.

