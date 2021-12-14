Get in the spirit with our Light up the Holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We asked, and our viewers delivered! For our annual “Light up the Holidays” each day, we’re taking you to a magical holiday light display.

The “Shoen’s Before Christmas,” in Holland features 50,000+ lights, a leglamp in the window, and massive arches to pass through on the sidewalk and driveway. Mike Shoen says he was inspired by the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie, and this display would make even the Griswald’s jealous. Hundreds stop by this display every season, and someone even got engaged under the lights.

Address:

The Shoen’s Before Christmas

8014 Cove Harbour Dr., Holland

Heading over to Holland is the Braun Family, with a display featuring 30,000+ lights and iconic characters we all know and love from our favorite Disney and Christmas movies. The Brauns say everyone is invited to enjoy the display, but for safety purposes, they ask everyone to park in their driveway instead of stopping on the street. They’ve created aisles for you and your family to peruse and enjoy the setups, ranging from blow-ups to handmade wooden statues.

The Braun’s Family Hollywood meets the Holidays Display

4920 Waterville Stanton Road, Stanton

We’ll continue to add more to the list as we visit the houses throughout the week.

The Brauns family brings your classic Christmas & Disney characters to life in their Swanton display. (WTVG)

