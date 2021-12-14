Moment of Science: Snowflakes

We’re just one week from winter -- but it hasn’t been lovely weather for a sleigh ride together just yet. Here’s a scientific look at snowflakes ahead of our snowy season!

Getting flakes to form is a lot more complicated than just being cold enough -- and it all starts with a tiny piece of dust. If you can get a really cold water droplet thousands of feet up to freeze onto that particle, then more and more drops will be drawn in. That’s called deposition, but the bigger flakes pick up more water on the way down and that’s called “accretion”. We’ll just focus on that classic structure today -- which, thanks to the way water molecules crystallize, will always be a hexagon. (Shout-out to Episode 2 on bubbles, honeycombs and other natural features doing the same thing.)

Now, despite them all having six sides, we’ve all heard that no two snowflakes are the exact same -- but we could never observe every single snowflake at once. A rough estimate has an average of a quadrillion snowflakes falling to Earth every SECOND, good enough to make a snowman for everyone on Earth every 10 minutes.

No snowflake has the exact same journey from the atmosphere to the ground, though. Does it fall through a warmer layer before re-freezing and falling as ice or snow pellets? How many gusts of wind blew it around, and for how long? How’s the humidity up there, and can those flakes even make it to the surface? All of these factors combined makes a duplicate flake highly unlikely. Snowflake shapes as we know them, barely scratch the surface on ice crystals. Some scientists estimate about 40 categories, with nearly 120 different subtypes.

