Motorcyclist performing wheelie struck by car

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist performing a wheelie on W. Alexis was struck by a car, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Toledo Police, John Peterson, 53, was traveling west on Alexis, approaching a fast-food entrance. Multiple witnesses told police that Peterson was performing a wheelie.

A vehicle heading east could not see the motorcycle’s light and turned left into the parking lot. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

