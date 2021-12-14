Motorcyclist performing wheelie struck by car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist performing a wheelie on W. Alexis was struck by a car, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Toledo Police, John Peterson, 53, was traveling west on Alexis, approaching a fast-food entrance. Multiple witnesses told police that Peterson was performing a wheelie.

A vehicle heading east could not see the motorcycle’s light and turned left into the parking lot. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

