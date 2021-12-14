Traffic
New rules geared toward helping alleviate substitute teacher shortage

The Nebraska State Education Association released a survey that outlines the effects the...
The Nebraska State Education Association released a survey that outlines the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on both students and teachers.(10/11 NOW)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools across the state now have the option of hiring substitute teachers who don’t have a four-year degree.

That’s helping stem a two-year-long shortage of subs.

Washington Local School Superintendent Kadee Anstadt says the shortage of subs got so bad at one point, the school had to be canceled for a day this past fall.

Other days the sub shortage fell on the shoulders of teachers who used their planning and lunchtime to cover classes. “We’re asking of our teachers days of constant shifting days with no chance to breathe, and that’s not sustainable.”

While the measure was passed to help with the current shortage, educators see it as a long-term need. Jennifer Bronkowski is the Whitmer High School Principal and says even 10 more subs have made a huge difference. “We’re seeing a lot of care-taker, student caretakers, family members parents who work shorter hours are able to give us a little more time..so it’s just kind of availed us of more people to help out.”

