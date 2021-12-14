Owens receives grant to improve Adult College Readiness

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Adults interested in pursuing higher education but unsure where to begin now have additional resources available at Owens Community College, thanks to a $1.16 million Educational Opportunities Center (EOC) program grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Owens will receive $235,050 per year for five years to help unemployed workers, low-wage workers, and returning high school and college students enter or continue a program of postsecondary education. These resources are available to members of the northwest Ohio communities, regardless of which higher educational institution they choose to attend.

Educational Opportunities Centers are one of eight federal grant programs known as the Federal TRIO Programs, which are authorized by the Higher Education Act to help low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities succeed in higher education. These programs assist in advancing these individuals from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs.

