TLCHD offering free at-home COVID tests
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is handing our free Grad & Go COVID-19 rapid antigen tests this week.
The tests will be available at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee and the UAW Hall on Ashland Ave. at the following times:
- Thursday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 15-minute Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self Tests are for at-home testing for those ages 2 and older.
For more information, go to the TLCHD website.
