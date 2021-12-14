TLCHD offering free at-home COVID tests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is handing our free Grad & Go COVID-19 rapid antigen tests this week.

The tests will be available at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee and the UAW Hall on Ashland Ave. at the following times:

Thursday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The 15-minute Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self Tests are for at-home testing for those ages 2 and older.

For more information, go to the TLCHD website.

