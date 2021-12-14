Two 14-year-old killed by gun violence in the last three weeks in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday Damontre Mills was shot while behind the wheel of a vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and died Sunday at a Toledo Hospital, making him the second 14-year-old killed as a result of gun violence in the city within a month.

Toledo City Councilman of District 1 John Hobbs III says enough is enough.

“Our young people have not been given a sense of value,” says Hobbs. ‘And when you don’t feel valued, you don’t see value in yourself. Then you for sure don’t see value in others.”

Hobbs tells 13abc Council will be holding a public safety meeting on Wednesday to address the issues at hand.

“The chief of police and many others that are concerned about what is happening in our community will be there. There will be different questions that will be raised, there will be different solutions that will be offered. Because everyone, especially when it comes to young people and women being killed in the streets, wants to see this change,” says Hobbs.

Tom Borrelli is a Toledo resident, whose oldest child is 14, the same age as Mills.

“If something like that happened to my son it would be absolutely devastating,” says Borrelli. “It’s something I can’t even fathom that happening.”

“We can’t give up on our young people, we can’t give up on our city, we can’t give up on our community. We’ve got to keep trying,” says Hobbs.

The public safety meeting will be held Wednesday at 4 pm at the Toledo City Council Chamber.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.