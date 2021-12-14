Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing charges after a 53-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning at a Telegraph Rd. motel.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Telegraph around 9 a.m. to check the safety of an individual. They found William Williams, 53, dead in one of the rooms.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

On Monday, police arrested two suspects -- Antwuan Lawson, 40, and Sara Bowlus-Houck, 40. They are facing charges of felonious assault.

The suspects were in court on Tuesday, where a judge set bond for both at $250,000 each. They are scheduled to return to court on December 21.

