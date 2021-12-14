Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel

Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.
Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing charges after a 53-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning at a Telegraph Rd. motel.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Telegraph around 9 a.m. to check the safety of an individual. They found William Williams, 53, dead in one of the rooms.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

On Monday, police arrested two suspects -- Antwuan Lawson, 40, and Sara Bowlus-Houck, 40. They are facing charges of felonious assault.

The suspects were in court on Tuesday, where a judge set bond for both at $250,000 each. They are scheduled to return to court on December 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damontre Mills
14-year-old victim dies after being shot in South Toledo
Preston Sproles, 40, or Toledo, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Woman taken at gunpoint to ATM, forced to withdraw money by alleged robber
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home
Family has questions and concerns about arrest of kids in Toledo home
Jaylen Pryor and Damontre Mills, both 14-years-old, killed withingthree weeks of each other.
Two 14-year-olds killed by gun violence in the last three weeks in Toledo

Latest News

Backlog of positive COVID cases to be added to daily counts this week
Damontre Mills and Jaylen Pryor, both 14-year-old, were shot killed within weeks of each other.
Two 14-year-olds killed within three weeks of each other
James Worley
Worley’s application for reopening appeal denied by state Supreme Court
Owens Community College offers new Fast Track program
Owens receives grant to improve Adult College Readiness