Worley’s application for reopening appeal denied by state Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court has denied an application to reopen an appeal for convicted murderer James Worley.

Worley’s public defender filed the application in October, “based upon the ineffective assistance of counsel during his direct appeal.” He also requested the court “grant him an evidentiary hearing,” which was denied.

Worley was convicted of kidnapping and killing Sierah Joughin in 2016. She disappeared after riding her bike in July of that year. She was abducted and found in a cornfield a few days later.

He was found guilty on all 17 charges including abduction, felonious assault, murder, aggravated murder, possessing criminal tools, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

A judge sentenced him to death two years later, and the Ohio Supreme Court set his execution date for May 20, 2025.

