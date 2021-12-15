12/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Traffic
Gusty winds up to 50mph through Thursday; cooldown coming
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wind advisories are running through Thursday afternoon, with southwest winds expected to gust up between 40-50mph yet again... and much like Saturday, we’ll start Thursday near record highs in the low-60s! Temps take a downturn to the mid-40s for Friday’s highs, with a light rain/snow mix in order to kick off the weekend.

