12/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Wind advisories are running through Thursday afternoon, with southwest winds expected to gust up between 40-50mph yet again... and much like Saturday, we’ll start Thursday near record highs in the low-60s! Temps take a downturn to the mid-40s for Friday’s highs, with a light rain/snow mix in order to kick off the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.