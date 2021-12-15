Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/15/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

WIND ADVISORY in effect Thursday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Cloudy, becoming windy, rain developing after 6am, temps steady near 60 degrees. THURSDAY: Windy and warm, rain showers are likely, temperatures begin in the lower 60s but will fall into the 40s by late afternoon, southwest winds could gust up to 45 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, not as windy, highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.
Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel
At least one person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday,...
Dorr St. crash claims life of 22-year-old on Wednesday morning
Jaylen Pryor and Damontre Mills, both 14-years-old, killed withingthree weeks of each other.
Two 14-year-olds killed by gun violence in the last three weeks in Toledo
Girl Named Tom
Pettisville’s ‘Girl Named Tom’ wins The Voice
Preston Sproles, 40, or Toledo, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Woman taken at gunpoint to ATM, forced to withdraw money by alleged robber

Latest News

12/15/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/15/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Winds gusting past 50mph yet again overnight into tomorrow! Dan Smith has the latest.
12/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Winds gusting past 50mph yet again overnight into tomorrow! Dan Smith has the latest.
12/15: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
High Winds Tonight
December 15th Weather Forecast