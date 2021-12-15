American Red Cross, 13abc hosting telethon for tornado victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representatives from the American Red Cross will host a mini-telethon to help people in the South and Midwest who were affected by the deadly tornadoes over the weekend.

The “Midwest and Southern Tornadoes Red Cross Phone Bank” will be hosted by 13abc.

The telethon begins at noon. You can make a donation by calling 567-420-1372.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.