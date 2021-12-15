Community comes together in Bowling Green, KY after two deadly tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVG) - Devastation and destruction are the best ways to describe Bowling Green, Kentucky after two tornadoes touched down in the city late Friday night.

Leah Thompson has lived in Bowling Green for her entire life. She says they’ve had tornado warnings before, but it’s never been like this. “It wasn’t until we got up and around at daybreak to go check on family members who lived closer that we realized the extent of the devastation,” says Thompson.

When Thompson and her husband walked outside, they saw homes and businesses flattened. Thankfully, they live miles from the disaster zone and their home was spared. Every person in their family of six is fine, even after a close call for her daughters who to go to Western Kentucky University. “Our daughters in the house that they rent on campus were about a half a mile from places that had complete destruction so they were quite scared and in their closets.”

But in the middle of all this loss and tragedy -- a little bit of unexpected hope. “Even though there’s been such devastation and loss of life it’s been really amazing to see our community just come together like they have, it’s been the only positive to come out of something like this,” says Thompson.

People all over the country have been donating to the places hardest hit over the weekend. “In those first few days everything that was requested we were getting at our collection centers and even reaching capacity.”

Thompson says if you’re interested in helping, the best way is through monetary donations. “Families need everything in terms of those material goods, of course, some families lost everything literally, but right now I think the easiest way to give and get things quickly in people’s hands is to find one of those resources that are collecting gift cards or cash.”

Here is a list of resources Thompson says directly help the people of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.