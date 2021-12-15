Traffic
One person dead in Wednesday crash near UT

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash closed the intersection of Dorr St. and N. Byrne Rd. early Wednesday morning.

According to 13abc crews on the scene, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office has removed one body.

There were other injuries after the crash. Police have not released any details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

