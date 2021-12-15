One person dead in Wednesday crash near UT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash closed the intersection of Dorr St. and N. Byrne Rd. early Wednesday morning.

According to 13abc crews on the scene, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office has removed one body.

There were other injuries after the crash. Police have not released any details.

