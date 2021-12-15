Traffic
December 15th Weather Forecast

High Winds Likely Tonight & Thu AM
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely this morning. The afternoon will be cloudy with a high around 60. Temperatures will be steady near 60 overnight with strong winds developing by early Thursday morning. Winds may gust up to 50 mph. A few showers or storms are possible through early afternoon Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s through the middle of next week. Light rain is likely early Saturday. Rain may mix with snow north of the state line. Snow accumulation is not expected.

