Family loses everything in a house fire just days before Christmas

Family loses everything in house fire
Family loses everything in house fire(Alexis Means)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire over the weekend leads to a devastating loss for a Toledo mother and her three kids.

They lost everything in a house fire on Sunday in the 700 block of Bartley Place.

Laqualye Frazier doesn’t know how she’s going to recover. She says she was sleeping when she woke up and smelled something burning.

Her children were not home at the time. Fire investigators don’t know how the fire started.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

