Family in TPD dispute hires attorney to investigate police entering their Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit last week that ended with Toledo officers rushing into a house full of children has led the family to hire an attorney.

They say they’re doing it to get as much information and video of the events on December 3 as possible.

Toledo police say a tip from a driver who approached them led officers to a home on Rock Court by East Manhattan Boulevard earlier this month. That person told police that kids were pointing guns at people. The officers spotted some kids and those kids started running. The officers already knew their last names.

“Some of the actions that took place gave rise to a lot of questions, questions have gone unanswered and so we seek to find answers to those questions,” said James King, the family’s attorney.

King and the family spoke about the incident Tuesday morning. They want to know how the gun pointing suspects were described to police and if there was enough probable cause to chase these particular kids.

“Our system has decided that flight or someone running away from the police alone is not enough to establish probable cause to chase someone,” said King.

“While two of the juveniles were running, they were reaching into their waste band, reaching into their pockets which would sometimes indicate someone might have a firearm,” said Toledo Police spokesman Officer Andrew Dlugosielski.

Toledo police say all of this led them to enter the home looking for the firearm without a warrant. Officers says they had the right do that while the family disagrees.

The family says they may file a civil lawsuit if they believe the officers actions were excessive or unreasonable.

“As long as I haven’t lost sight of you and I know you have run into that house then I can still continue chasing after you. It’s called hot pursuit,” said Officer Dlugosielski.

“Was there actually exigent circumstances that would prompt them to not need a warrant to enter the home? The questions we have proceed entry to the home,” said King.

While inside the home officers had their guns drawn as they searched and encountered kids as young as 10. That’s something everyone involved agrees can be traumatic but this video and the incident give us a glimpse into police work these days and officers’ efforts to get guns of the street. This family wants to make sure they’re not improperly targeted.

“If you have communities that are suffering from things like gun violence and they are crying out for help they’re not asking to be accosted in their everyday lives. What they’re asking the police to do is to do their best to remove firearms and dangers from the streets,” said King.

After getting and executing a search warrant Toledo police never found a gun inside but did tell us they found the magazine for a pistol and several pieces of ammunition of various caliber all over the property. Police charged two of the children with obstructing police by running and a couple of the kids were found to have outstanding warrants.

