Hicksville man facing abduction, domestic violence charges after standoff with police

Douglas Blade is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Hicksville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Douglas Blade is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Hicksville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hicksville man was arrested after a standoff with police officers outside his home on Tuesday, accused of abducting and assaulting a woman.

A woman contacted the Antwerp Police Department, saying she had been abducted and assaulted by Douglas T. Blade, 49. During their investigation, they found the victim was abducted at the Marathon Gas Station in Hicksville. Officers from the Hicksville Police Department and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office investigated as well.

Officers with the Sheriff’s Office and Hicksville Police attempted to contact Blade around 3:30 p.m. at his residence in the 500 block of Whitten Ave. in Hicksville. He refused to speak with officers.

Authorities set up a perimeter around his house while waiting for a search warrant and the Ohio State Highway Patrol SRT Team to respond. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Blade exited the house and was taken into custody with no further incident.

Blade is facing charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He is scheduled to appear in Defiance County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Blade is also awaiting sentencing in Defiance County on a gross sexual imposition charge from a 2019 sexual assault investigation in Hicksville.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s abduction should call the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

