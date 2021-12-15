JR Majewski ready to challenge for Marcy Kaptur’s congressional seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new face to area politics looks to unseat longtime congresswoman Marcy Kaptur - JR Majewski from Port Clinton.

As the boundaries for the district change he says he’s the only one on the Republican side that truly understands the area issues.

Only one person has held this seat for the last 38 years. Majewski says it’s time for something new and says his plans can spur our economy

If you don’t know the name, you may know some of Majewski’s work. The Port Clinton man painted his support of Donald Trump into his lawn in 2020. These days he’s shifting gears to become the candidate himself.

“This district needs a representative, a true representative with a servant leadership style that actually cares. That wants to be here on the ground not in DC,” said Majewski.

Majewski works in the nuclear material field. He says that’s one area of our nation’s energy that he’d focus on. It’s a place he says there is plenty of safe growth.

“I don’t think we’re taking advantage of our nuclear reactor technology. We have opportunities out there with fast gas reactors with the small modular reactors with thorium salt reactors. It appears to me the general public has a fear of nuclear power when we should have an embracement,” said Majewski.

He also believes more attention needs to be paid to small businesses, creating new businesses and fighting the opioid crisis better with a teamwork approach.

“Some of our local law enforcement particularly in Lucas County have a really good team that deals with the opioid epidemic. I think those lessons learned can be transferred into the other communities across the district and I think we should empower them to work together,” said Majewski.

The Air Force veteran is the only candidate on the Republican side who’s actually lived in this 9th district over the last few years. As the boundaries change other candidates are now moving into the district but this native of Toledo’s Polish Village and Woodward High School graduate says his knowledge of the district goes a long way.

“I believe political discourse and honest engagement is gone. I’m willing to have a discussion with anybody,” said Majewski.

The other declared candidates on the republican side are State Senator Theresa Gavarone and Madison Gesiotta-Gilbert.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.