Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.
Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel
At least one person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday,...
Dorr St. crash claims life of 22-year-old on Wednesday morning
Jaylen Pryor and Damontre Mills, both 14-years-old, killed withingthree weeks of each other.
Two 14-year-olds killed by gun violence in the last three weeks in Toledo
Girl Named Tom
Pettisville’s ‘Girl Named Tom’ wins The Voice
Preston Sproles, 40, or Toledo, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Woman taken at gunpoint to ATM, forced to withdraw money by alleged robber

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec....
Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
Inmates at the Lucas County Jail graduate from In2Work program.
Lucas County Jail inmates learn food prep skills to help fill open positions in the restaurant industry
Family addresses concerns about police activity inside their Toledo home
Family addresses concerns about police activity inside their Toledo home