Local stores try to bring back pre-pandemic customer base

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local businesses around the nation took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio. Find It here, a government tourism agency is encouraging people to support their local businesses this holiday season.

“A lot of retailers across the state have still had a difficult year, and this helps out people in your community,” says Matt MacLaren, the Director of Ohio. Find It Here. “Support local, shop Ohio for the holidays. You can find great shops across the state of Ohio that have toys, that have candy, coffee, and some really unique gifts for those hard to buy for friends and family.”

According to a study done by the U.S Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, “The pandemic changed patterns of consumption and forced businesses to find new ways of serving their customers. Some businesses have died, some have been born, and many that survive will have been permanently changed.”

“We were definitely affected by the pandemic. I had to lay people off which was awful. We cut way back hours. We were closed so we did more purple tent sales. We kept alive,” says Jera Stewart, the owner of Jera’s Heavenly Sweets in Toledo. According to Stewart, shopping local benefits more than just business owners.

“If you are shopping locally, of course, if you are keeping the dollars here. Of course, it’s going to help our community as a whole,” says Stewart.

“The pandemic was definitely a challenging time, we had to shuffle quickly,” says Matt Mason, the Director of Operations at Dave’s Running Shop in Sylvania. “It really changed the landscape of how we had to operate our business.”

Mason says putting local dollars into their business enables them to give back to the community. Like the $15,000 donation, they recently made to the Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

“That giving back in our community, comes from people shopping local,” says Mason.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.