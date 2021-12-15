Lucas County Jail inmates learn food prep skills to help fill open positions in the restaurant industry

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six inmates at the Lucas County Jail graduated from a program Wednesday that helps them prepare for job in the restaurant industry after they are released.

The program is called, In2Work, and it’s a partnership between the jail and Aramark, and teaches inmates skills in the kitchen.

“It is a chance for individuals to gain more knowledge in restaurant and kitchen basics,” said Bob Barr, the vice president of the east region of Aramark. “Anything that you what to learn while you are in the kitchen from, management, food management, that’s available through our Aramark In2Work program.”

Inmates who complete the program receive certificates to help them find jobs.

“Once they graduate, they receive ServSafe certification, which we know is something that is extremely valuable in the restaurant industry,” said Barr.

“There’s such a shortage of work applicants in just about every field, and in the restaurant field, they shouldn’t have a problem going on a getting a job,” said Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre.

Aaron Miller, who is serving time for theft, is one the six inmates who graduated from the program Wednesday.

“A chance to better ourselves,” said Miller, who previously work in he automotive industry. “It was a good opportunity for me to learn something else.”

The goal is to help inmates get back on their feet and hopefully prevent them from returning once they are released.

“The biggest point of this program is we are here to help the individuals,” said Barr. “We want to give everyone a second chance to be successful in life.”

“If we can help them return to society in a better way, and minimize the risk or them returning to this facility, we all get to enjoy the fruits of that,” explained Sheriff Navarre.

In2Work is a national program that has been around from more than a decade and 4,500 inmates across the county have graduated from the program.

