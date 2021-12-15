NWS classifies historic western Kentucky tornado as EF4

PADUCAH, Ky. (WXIX) - The main tornado that damaged so much of western Kentucky late last Friday has been confirmed as an EF4.

The National Weather Service issued its preliminary damage rating on Wednesday evening.

The tornado originated in Arkansas, tracked more than 200 miles on the ground and finally dissipated near Frankfort.

The EF4 assessment covers 128 miles of that track, from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County over a 2-plus hour span from 8:56-11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The estimated peak wind speed was 190 mph.

The maximum width was a mile or more.

Gov. Andy Beshear called it the deadliest tornado in Kentucky history and speculated it will end up as the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history as well.

EF4s are the second-most destructive tornados with wind speeds that can destroy homes and throw vehicles a considerable distance.

Reports from the storm-scarred landscape of Mayfield and Dawson Springs confirm that sort of damage.

Above is the EF4 track, according to NWS.

Below is the entire radar-confirmed touchdown of the tornado as well as those of four other tornadoes believed to have touched down during the storms.

The National Weather Service released this track of the tornado that struck Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky (WXIX)

Radar confirmed tornadoes in Kentucky from the weekend's devastating storms. (Kentucky Department of Emergency Management)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.