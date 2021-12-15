Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

NWS classifies historic western Kentucky tornado as EF4

Five tornados are believed to have touched down in total.
The video shows a tornado moving through the area between Bremen and Sacramento, Kentucky.
The video shows a tornado moving through the area between Bremen and Sacramento, Kentucky.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (WXIX) - The main tornado that damaged so much of western Kentucky late last Friday has been confirmed as an EF4.

The National Weather Service issued its preliminary damage rating on Wednesday evening.

The tornado originated in Arkansas, tracked more than 200 miles on the ground and finally dissipated near Frankfort.

The EF4 assessment covers 128 miles of that track, from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County over a 2-plus hour span from 8:56-11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The estimated peak wind speed was 190 mph.

The maximum width was a mile or more.

Gov. Andy Beshear called it the deadliest tornado in Kentucky history and speculated it will end up as the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history as well.

EF4s are the second-most destructive tornados with wind speeds that can destroy homes and throw vehicles a considerable distance.

Reports from the storm-scarred landscape of Mayfield and Dawson Springs confirm that sort of damage.

Above is the EF4 track, according to NWS.

Below is the entire radar-confirmed touchdown of the tornado as well as those of four other tornadoes believed to have touched down during the storms.

The National Weather Service released this track of the tornado that struck Mayfield and Dawson...
The National Weather Service released this track of the tornado that struck Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky(WXIX)
Radar confirmed tornadoes in Kentucky from the weekend's devastating storms.
Radar confirmed tornadoes in Kentucky from the weekend's devastating storms.(Kentucky Department of Emergency Management)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday,...
Dorr St. crash claims life of 22-year-old on Wednesday morning
Girl Named Tom
Pettisville’s ‘Girl Named Tom’ wins The Voice
Antwuan Lawson, left, and Sara Bowlus-Houck are facing charges of felonious assault.
Two people facing charges in man’s death at Toledo motel
A police pursuit last week that ended with Toledo officers rushing into a house full of...
Family in TPD dispute hires attorney to investigate police entering their Toledo home
Douglas Blade is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Hicksville on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Hicksville man facing abduction, domestic violence charges after standoff with police

Latest News

Storm damage in Monclova Twp. on August 12, 2020.
NW Ohio storm damage
The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm&amp;rsquo;s formation Thursday...
Tropical Storm Fay threatens mid-Atlantic coast, New England
The last time CSU called for 20 or more storms was in an August update during 2005's...
20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season
Hot & Dry July Expected, Drought Possible
Severe storms possible for Friday evening