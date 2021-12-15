Ohio Senate concealed carry bill gets rid of background checks, training requirements

COLUMBUS (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate passed a concealed carry bill Wednesday that could make carrying a handgun even easier.

Senate Bill 215 passed by a 23-8 vote. It would remove background checks and training requirements for residents to carry concealed handguns. It also eliminates the requirement for people to “promptly” tell police if they have a concealed weapon during a traffic stop.

The House passed a similar but different bill last week. The two chambers need to figure out what version they’ll send to Governor Mike DeWine to sign into law.

