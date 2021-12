TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pettisville’s Girl Named Tom became the 21st winner of NBC’s music competition The Voice.

The trio of siblings, coached by Kelly Clarkson, outperformed 20 other acts to take home the top prize.

