Skoobie Snaks spreading Christmas cheer with new song

Local band Skoobie Snaks has released an original song for Christmas.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Skoobie Snaks are back, and they’re ready to super spread some holiday cheer.

The Sylvania-based cover band has released an original song for Christmas, called “Covid Christmas (2020).” You can view the music video below.

