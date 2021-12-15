Traffic
Understanding tornado alerts

The important difference between a watch and warning
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of December, severe weather probably doesn’t cross your mind. Not only did the tornadoes this past weekend strike during what many think of as the off-season, but they struck during the overnight hours. That’s when tornadoes can be especially dangerous with many people sleeping.

This past weekend was a tragic reminder of why it’s so important to stay weather aware year-round. And when tornadoes are possible, knowing the difference between a watch and a warning may save your life. Both start with the letter ‘W’, so here’s what you need to know in case you get the two mixed up sometimes.

A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions in the atmosphere are favorable for tornadoes to develop. It’s almost like the atmosphere is baking a cake, the cake being a tornado. The ingredients are in place, but the cake has not yet been baked, so a tornado hasn’t formed. If a Tornado Watch is issued for your area, you need to stay alert to the weather situation as it evolves, paying attention to your television, or getting updates on your phone.

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted by law enforcement, a storm spotter, or has been indicated on radar. That’s when you need to take action, getting to the safest part of the building that you’re in such as an interior room or preferably underground, like a basement. Stay in that safe location until the Tornado Warning expires.

A Tornado Emergency is a very rare type of Tornado Warning issued only when a destructive tornado is ongoing and causing massive devastation, usually by moving into a more densely populated area. It’s never been issued in our viewing area before, but a Tornado Emergency signifies a very, very dangerous situation.

The spring and summer months are severe weather season in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, as weather patterns are typically more conducive during that time. However, as recent events have shown, deadly and destructive tornadoes are possible any time of year if the conditions are right.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

