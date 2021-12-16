Traffic
12/16: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Winds, temps falling tonight; rain/snow mix Saturday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gusty winds and temperatures will both drop through the evening, and we’ll wake up to subfreezing lows once again. A rain/snow mix will push in from the south late Friday through early Saturday afternoon, though little snow accumulation is expected (more likely for Michigan counties). Highs will flatline and feel much more like December -- 30s/40s leading up to Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

