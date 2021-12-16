Traffic
12/16/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking a possible wintry mix Friday night - Saturday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and colder, not as windy, lows in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. FRIDAY NIGHT: A wintry mix developing near and north of the Ohio Turnpike, rain developing south of that, lows in the lower to mid 30s. SATURDAY: Wintry mix (north) and rain likely in the morning, then cloudy and cool, highs in the mid 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, highs in the lower 30s.

