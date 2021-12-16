City council member address concerns about violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Wednesday’s public safety meeting members of the city council were joined by Toledo Police Cheif George Kral and members of the public, where questions, concerns, and possible solutions to end the violence currently plaguing Toledo were raised.

There were two homicides in the last week, one being a 14-year-old. The death of young people in Toledo was a big concern of many people attending the meeting.

“When you look at how you are going to prioritize our resources in the new year, our budget, even looking at HARPA, It’s time for us to prioritize our youth,” says At-large Councilwoman Dr. Tiffany Whitman. She went on to say, “Starting young, even how we are supporting pre-k. We need to make sure that we understand that early investment is key.”

Curtron Broadnax says that the violence has hit close to home far too many times. “Most of my life I’ve known most of the victims that you guys are talking about... Murder after murder and the one thing that has never changed, even from the time that I was a kid, is that there is nothing for these kids to do,” says Broadnax.

“I want to see opportunities in the city. So we need more centers. And centers that provide skills, not just sports. Not just a place for people to hang out. A place where these children that are lost can go and find skills, jobs, mentors. See we don’t have that in Toledo, all we have is people pointing fingers,” says Broadnax.

JuJuan Armour the Commissioner for the Mayor’s Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence was present at the meeting. He encouraged audience members to get involved with programs that already exist like the Violence Interrupters. Armour pointed out that last year there were 9 homicides in the Junction-Inglewood neighborhood, since the Violence Interrupters have been patroling that number has decreased 66% to 3 homicides.

